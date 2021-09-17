Vulnerable 58-year-old missing after last seen at southside Fry’s

TUCSON (KVOA) - A missing 58-year-old is sought by Tucson Police Department after he was last seen on the south side Friday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, 58-year-old William Robinson was reported missing after he was last seen walking near the Fry's located at 2001 E. Irvington Rd. near Campbell Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said Robinson, who was identified as a vulnerable adult, was last seen wearing a mustard-colored suit and white shoes.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.