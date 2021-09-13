Authorities identify body found in wash near Target in Marana

TUCSON (KVOA) - The identity of the man who was found dead in a Marana wash on Sept. 6 was released by Marana Police Department Tuesday evening.

According to reports, MPD responded to a call regarding a dead person in the wash near the 4100 block of West Aerie Drive, near Ina and Thronydale roads after a bystander came across the dead body while walking their dog in the Canyon del Oro Wash.

New information released by MPD identified the body as James Andrew Jennings, 35. Jennings was previously identified as a Caucasian man with dark brown hair. Police said that he was a medium build, was an average height and had a distinct tattoo.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000.

