Man shot, killed after confrontation with midtown homeowner on property

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man killed in Wednesday's shooting at a midtown residence was identified by Tucson Police Department Thursday.

At around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, 29-year-old Franklin Scott Redmond was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in the roadway of a home located at the 5000 block of East Fairmount Street near Rosemont Boulevard.

Despite immediately receiving aid from Tucson Fire Department personnel, Redmond was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, TPD learned that Redmond was confronted by the homeowner while on the individual's property. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire during the confrontation.

The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.