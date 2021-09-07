3 men cited, released after Vail principal threatened to be zip-tied over COVID-19 policy

TUCSON (KVOA) - The third adult involved in Thursday's conflict where a group of individuals allegedly threatened to make a citizen's arrest on a Vail Unified School District elementary principal over its COVID-19 quarantine policy was arrested Monday in connection to the incident.

On Tuesday, Tucson Police Department shared that 58-year-old Frank Tainatongo was charged and released on a misdemeanor trespassing charge after he and two other men reportedly showed up at Mesquite Elementary School to zip-tie the school's principal, Diane Vargo after one of the men's children was told to quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to the VUSD officials, the decision to place the child under quarantine was made per state policy, citing that when a school in Arizona experiences a positive case of COVID-19, it is required to report the case to its county health department - in Vail's case, Pima County Health Department. Then, the county decides which individuals need to quarantine in order to prevent a potential outbreak in the community.

Officials say the elementary student involved, one of his parents, another community member and a local business owner went into Vargo's office to make the citizen's arrest and voice their frustrations with the policy.

As heard in the video live-streamed on the business owner's Instagram page, the student's parent reportedly told the principal that quarantining would force his child to miss a school field trip. The principal said one of the individuals was carrying “military, large, black zip tie" during the discussion.

After listening to their concerns, Vargo asked the individuals to leave school grounds. When the group refused her request, the principal left her office without incident.

The group left the scene before Tucson Police Department officers arrived at the school. Vargo was not harmed in connection to the incident.

TPD announced the first arrest in the case on Friday - identifying one of the group members as 40-year-old Rishi Rambaran. The department shared Monday that the second suspect involved, later identified as 51-year-old Kelly Walker, was taken into custody.

Vargo also shared Friday in a video statement that the district plans to press full charges against the three adults involved in the conflict.

“I felt violated that they were in my office claiming I was breaking the law and they were going to arrest me,” Vargo said. “Two of the men weren’t parents at our school, so I felt threatened.”

At this time, there is one more individual outstanding in the case.

To hear Vargo's complete statement, click here or watch the video players below.