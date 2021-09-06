Body found in wash near Marana Target

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a wash in Marana Monday morning.

According to Marana Police Department, the deceased individual was found by a bystander who was walking their dog near the 4100 block of West Aerie Drive, near Ina and Thronydale roads.

MPD said the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

