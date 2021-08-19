Judge denies restraining order aimed to delay City of Tucson’s vaccine mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - The temporary restraining order that aimed to delay the City of Tucson's vaccine deadline of Aug. 24 by 10 days was denied Thursday by a judge after a hearing was held over the matter.

Earlier this week, Tucson Police Officers Association filed a lawsuit against the City of Tucson over Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council's 6-1 decision to implement a new COVID-19 policy that could result in a vaccine mandate from all city employees.

This Ordinance No. 11869, which was approved on Aug. 13, the City of Tucson will have until Aug. 20 to receive proof of vaccination from at least 750 members of its unvaccinated workforce. If the city fails to reach that threshold by Friday, all city employees have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 to provide proof that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or they will face a five-day suspension without pay.

The ordinance also listed both medical and religious reasons for its workers to be exempted from the vaccine mandate.

TPOA filed the lawsuit, arguing that the mandate violates state law and their bargaining agreement with the city.

On Thursday, a judge reviewed TPOA's application for a temporary restraining order to stop the mandate from taking effect the following day. The organization claimed that the deadline set by the city is not enough time for employees to consult with family and medical professionals about receiving the vaccine.

In addition, the group claimed that the disciplinary actions that would be the result of refusing to receive a vaccine would cause irreputable harm and could even be "career-ending."

According to officials, the judge denied the claim, citing that employees can submit medical exemptions without a doctor's signature. The judge said the employee would just need a doctor to sign off the exemption on a later date.

The judge also ruled that the policy would not cause "irreputable harm" as employees who get vaccinated past the deadline, the employee will be paid back their missing five days. The judge also said that employees have had the option to get vaccinated or not since Jan. 15.

The city decided to implement its new vaccine policy in response to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention updating its guidelines to recommend mask use for all residents while indoors in response to the nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant.

On Monday, Ducey issued an executive order that says "any county, city, town or political subdivision official that implements a vaccine mandate contrary to the authorities outlined in this order, is in violation of A.R.S. 36-114 and 36-184 and such actions are punishable by a class 3 misdemeanor and subject to legal action by individuals for violation of their rights under Arizona law." According to the governor, these actions were made to further enforce State Bill 1824 and Arizona Revised Statute 36-787, which was signed into law on June 30. These pieces of legislation prevent local governments from implementing vaccine mandates.

Later that day, Romero said, "after consulting with our City Attorney, it is clear that this Executive Order is legally meaningless. The action that Mayor and Council took last Friday will remain in full effect."

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.