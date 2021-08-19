Investigation underway after authorities find one dead in Midtown home

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is currently underway for the suspect of a homicide incident at Midtown home Thursday morning.

According to reports, officers of Operations Divisions Midtown responded to the 2400 block of North Edith Boulevard after receiving a 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers located 36-year-old Roberto Valdez with obvious signs of "sharp-force" trauma. Tucson Fire Department Medics immediately transported the victim to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Valdez, shortly after arriving, died from his wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit were able to determine that the 36-year-old was involved in a physical confrontation with the suspect at the location of the incident.

Detectives believe this was not a random act.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.