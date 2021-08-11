UArizona, NAU, ASU to require face masks in classrooms this school year

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona will now require masks in all indoor settings for the upcoming school year after university officials shared its masks policy Wednesday evening.

Last month on July 15, Gov. Doug Ducey presented an executive order, prohibiting universities and community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents or take COVID-19 tests.

After signing House Bill 2898 into law, the governor was able to reinforce this executive order, preventing schools from mandating masks for students and staff. The bill officially goes into effect Sept. 28.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases and the surge of the delta variant in Arizona, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidelines, recommending people to wear masks indoors.

With the updated guidelines, both ASU and NAU announced on Wednesday that they will be requiring masks in all classrooms, teaching or research labs and close-quartered environments where social distancing is not an option.

Following ASU and NAU's suits, UArizona President, Robert C. Robbins released a statement regarding the use of face masks.

"Based on the current health conditions and aligned with CDC guidance as well as our commitment to deliver in-person learning at the University of Arizona, we will require face masks be worn in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to adequately and continuously maintain social distance. We will share more details in the coming week." President Robert C. Robbins

Classes at the University of Arizona begin on Aug. 23.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.