One dead after fight on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after reportedly being involved in a physical altercation Saturday on Tucson's west side.

According to Tucson Police Department, Operations Divisions West officers responded to a 911 call regarding reports of a male who had been assaulted and had sustained serious injuries.

Officers found the victim, Trevor Gene Ladd, 37, at the 500 block of N. Iroquois Ave. in front of a home with obvious signs of trauma.

Officers began rendering aid until Tucson Fire Medics transported Ladd to Banner University Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives later explained that through evidence and witness reports, it was confirmed that Ladd had been involved in a physical altercation with an unknown person in the street.

No suspect has been identified at this time, nor, do detectives know what led to the altercation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

