74-year-old vulnerable adult reported missing on west side

UPDATE: Mr. Molina has been located, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 74-year-old vulnerable adult is sought after he was last seen traveling on foot on the west side Tuesday morning.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, Mike Molina was last seen near the 3400 block of South Neal Avenue at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He was reportedly traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

Molina was described to be five feet, seven inches tall and weigh 154 pounds. He was said to have brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.