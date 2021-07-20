Two injured in northwest side shooting, suspect still outstanding

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sherriff's Department is warning the public about an outstanding suspect of a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on the northwest side.

According to a community alert shared by PCSD at 12:16 p.m., deputies have been dispatched to the area of

At around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, two people were found with gunshot wounds near the 7800 block of North Viewpointe Circle near North Old Father Road and West Barque Drive in Casa Adobes.

The two individuals were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSD said the male suspect fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival. The suspect is currently outstanding.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who spots a suspicious individual or notices suspicious activity in the area is advised to call 911.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.