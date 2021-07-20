Skip to Content

PCSD: Suspect of shooting on northwest side outstanding

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sherriff's Department is warning the public about an outstanding suspect of a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on the northwest side.

According to a community alert shared by PCSD at 12:16 p.m., deputies have been dispatched to the area of North Old Father Road and West Barque Drive in Casa Adobes.

PCSD said the suspect is currently outstanding.

Anyone who spots a suspicious individual or notices suspicious activity in the area is advised to call 911.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

