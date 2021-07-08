Missing 60-year-old found after walking away from Arizona City home

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 60-year-old man has been found after he was reported missing from the Arizona City area by Pinal County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

According to PCSO, 60-year-old John Astemborski was reported missing after he was last seen at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday walking away from his home in Arizona City. The office said they believe the Arizona City resident could be headed to Scottsdale.

He was said to be wearing brown sandals, grey cocks, grey shorts and a dark green shirt.

Officials say Astemborski has mental health conditions.

PCSO later shared that Astemborski has been located and is safe.