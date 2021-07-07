Man arrested after exposing himself to residents at home in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was wanted for indecently exposing himself in a midtown home on June 18 has been identified and arrested.

The 52-year-old was identified as John Goshy. According to a tweet by Tucson Police, detectives were able to identify him from Tuesday's post.

Way to go, Tucson! With your help, detectives were able to identify John Goshy (52) as the indecent exposure suspect from yesterday's post.



He has been booked into jail and is charged w/Voyeurism & Indecent Exposure.



— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) July 8, 2021

TPD reported that the 52-year-old allegedly exposed himself to residents at the home located in the 1400 block of East Drachman Street near Highland Avenue.

At the incident, security cameras were quick to grab video of Goshy.

The man was taken to jail and charged with voyeurism and indecent exposure.