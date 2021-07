SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A child is missing Friday evening from San Tan Valley, Arizona around Ironwood and the Pima area.

Tristan Black Feather, 12, is described as a child with brown hair and green eyes. He is four feet eight inches.

According to reports, Feather was last seen wearing a black shirt with a green fox logo and blue shorts.

***MISSING SAN TAN VALLEY CHILD***



Tristan Black Feather.

12 years old.

Native American male. Brown hair. Green eyes.

Last seen wearing black shirt with green fox logo & blue shorts.

4’8” 90lbs.

Missing from Ironwood & Pima area.

If you see him, call 520-866-5111 or 911. pic.twitter.com/NHx2AY5zLS — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) July 3, 2021

If you see him, you are urged to call 520-866-5111 or 911.