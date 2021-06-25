Man found dead after deputies respond to welfare check on eastside

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after Pima County deputies responded to a welfare check on Tucson's eastside.

According to reports, deputies found a deceased adult man on the 6500 Block of East Santa Elena.

The cause of the victim's death is unknown at the moment.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are pursuing the investigation.

This is an ongoing case.

