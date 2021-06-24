Arrest made after Tucson synagogue spray-painted with swastika, antisemitic slur

READER WARNING: This story contains an image that may not be suitable for all audiences. Reader discretion is advised.

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was arrested in connection to the recent act of antisemitic vandalism at Chabad on River.

At around 8:26 a.m. June 7, Tucson Police Department received a report about a swastika and an antisemitic slur spray-painted onto a classroom door of the congregation located at 3916 E. Fort Lowell Rd. near Alvernon Way.

After Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez spoke out against the vandalism on June 8, several community leaders members, including Gov. Doug Ducey and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero voiced their support towards the local synagogue and the Jewish community.

"Sad to wake up to the news that @Chabad on River was vandalized. When it happens to one, it happens to all of us. The amount of Jewish hate isn’t shocking. The silence is," Hernandez wrote on Twitter. "This is NOT my #Tucson please keep #AZ#Jewish community in your prayers."

Sad to wake up to the news that @Chabad on River was vandalized. When it happens to one, it happens to all of us. The amount of Jewish hate isn’t shocking. The silence is. This is NOT my #Tucson😢 please keep #AZ #Jewish community in your prayers✡️ https://t.co/JqU8hsWuGc pic.twitter.com/UilVnugchc — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez))) (@almaforarizona) June 8, 2021

TPD initially reported that they believed the incident happened sometime between June 5 and 7, as the last confirmed sighting of no vandalism on the door took place June 5.

After further investigation, 30-year-old Nathan Beaver was identified as a suspect.

He was located and taken into custody in the area of North First Avenue and Roger Road.

Beaver was booked into Pima County Jail on an aggravated criminal damage charge.

“I know this incident was deeply troubling to our entire community,” said Mayor Romero. “I appreciate the dedicated work of our police department’s officers and detectives to identify and apprehend the suspect.”

Tucson saw another act of vandalism at a Jewish faith center when Congregation Chaverim had one of its glass doors smashed with a rock on May 18.

“We have continually expressed we have no tolerance for crimes based on

hate or targeted towards places of worship," TPD Chief Chris Magnus said. "This arrest confirms that commitment.”