19-year-old arrested for fatal string of Arizona freeway shootings that left 1 dead, 12 injured

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The man arrested in connection to multiple freeway shootings in West Valley that left 12 people injured and one dead was identified on Friday.

On Thursday, 19-year-old Ashin Tricarico was taken into custody after he allegedly shot at least four people in at least eight incidents in a 90-minute span throughout Peoria, Glendale and Surprise that morning.

Officials later released that 12 people ranging from the age of 19 through 56 were injured in the incident.

Police said a 3-year-old was inside one of the vehicles that were shot in connection to the incident. However, the toddler was not struck or injured.

The individual who was killed in the shooting was identified as a 56-year-old man. Details surrounding the shooting victim have not yet been released.

Police later apprehended the 19-year-old in a retail area and seized one weapon. At this time, officials say Tricarico acted alone in the string of shootings.

Tricarico was booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges, including first-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, multiple counts of drive-by shooting and endangerment.