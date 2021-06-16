Smoke reported after brush fire ignites in Santa Rita Mountains

TUCSON (KVOA) - Green Valley Fire District crews have been dispatched to the Santa Rita Mountains after a brush fire ignited near Helvltia on Wednesday.

According to officials, the blaze, which has been dubbed the Heavy Fire, is currently burning 27 acres. GVFD said the fire is "hot and growing."

Air attack has begun on the Heavy Fire just north of Helvetia pic.twitter.com/rgemyygYZO — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) June 16, 2021

Rincon Valley Fire District shared that the fire can be seen from Corona de Tucson, the Vail area and Interstate 10.

GVFD CREWS responding to new brush fire near Helvetia in the Santa Rita Mountains! pic.twitter.com/nKX1byiI2Q — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) June 16, 2021

RVFD crews have not yet been dispatched to the blaze at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.