Silver Alert issued after 64-year-old abruptly leaves vehicle at home in Jerome

JEROME, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Silver Alert has been issued after a 64-year-old woman was reported missing in Jerome on Monday.

According to Jerome Police Department, Caroline Denise Guth was last seen Sunday in the 800 block of Hampshire Avenue near Arizona Highway 89A unloading groceries at her home. JPD said she then left abruptly.

Officials said she left her keys on the bumper of the vehicle and only partially unloaded her groceries.

Since leaving her vehicle, Guth has not returned home or been sighted.

GPD also said the 64-year-old has not been in contact with friends or family since her disappearance.

Guth was described as a Caucasian woman who is five feet, fourth inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was said to have blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red over blue sundress and a straw hat.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 928-634-8992.