One sent to hospital after Border Patrol agent forced to use weapon

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A U.S. Border Patrol Agent was forced to use their weapon in an incident Wednesday evening in Nogales, Arizona, which sent a person to the hospital.

According to Interim Chief Border Patrol Agent John R. Modlin, the agent was assigned to a Nogales Station near Bankard and Doe Street when the incident occurred. The agent reportedly used a service weapon at the scene.

USBP said that both the Nogales Police Department and Emergency Medical Services were contacted to tend to the injured suspect.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in Tucson.

The FBI and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility were also notified and responded to the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

