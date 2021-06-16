One sent to hospital after Border Patrol agent forced to use weapon
NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A U.S. Border Patrol Agent was forced to use their weapon in an incident Wednesday evening in Nogales, Arizona, which sent a person to the hospital.
According to Interim Chief Border Patrol Agent John R. Modlin, the agent was assigned to a Nogales Station near Bankard and Doe Street when the incident occurred. The agent reportedly used a service weapon at the scene.
USBP said that both the Nogales Police Department and Emergency Medical Services were contacted to tend to the injured suspect.
The suspect was transported to a hospital in Tucson.
The FBI and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility were also notified and responded to the incident.
Details are limited at this time.
