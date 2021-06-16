One sent to hospital after Border Patrol agent forced to use weapon

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A U.S. Border Patrol Agent was forced to use their weapon in an incident Wednesday evening in Nogales, Arizona, which sent a person to the hospital.

According to Interim Chief Border Patrol Agent John R. Modlin, the agent was assigned to a Nogales Station near Bankard and Doe Street when the incident occurred. The agent reportedly used a service weapon at the scene.

USBP said that both the Nogales Police Department and Emergency Medical Services were contacted to tend to the injured suspect.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in Tucson.

The FBI and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility were also notified and responded to the incident.

On June 16, 2021, at approximately 5:07 p.m., a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Nogales Station patrolling near Bankard and Doe Streets in Nogales, AZ was involved in a use of force incident involving a service weapon. See the full statement below. pic.twitter.com/SLR3vYSb6q — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 17, 2021

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.