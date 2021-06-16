Graphic bodycam footage released of two fatal officer-involved shootings by TPD

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department released Wednesday body camera footage of two unrelated officer-involved shootings that left both suspects dead.

The first video released was in regards to the officer-involved shooting that occurred the evening of May 31 at a residence on Tucson's west side.

TPD initially released that a man, later identified as 33-year-old Joshua Lee Moore, was fatally shot by police at a home located in the 1an00 block of West Prince Road near Oracle Road.

The department said the officers were investigating multiple reports of shots fired near a complex of residential units.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. TPD released that the officer who shot the 33-year-old was identified as Officer Antonio Pena.

Pena is a nine-year veteran with TPD.

WARNING: The video below contains footage that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

The second video outlined the fatal shooting of Raymond Edwards that occurred at Jesse Owens Park on June 4.

According to Tucson Police Department, the 45-year-old was fatally shot after he advanced towards the responding officers, armed with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident was in reference to a report from a woman saying she was reportedly domestically assaulted by Edwards. She told police that Edwards was on parole and she believed that he was on the run.

The officers who shot Edwards were identified as Sgt. Richard Legarra, a 16-year veteran with the department and Officer Chad Barker, who has been on the force for six years.

WARNING: The video below contains footage that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

The investigation into both officer-involved shootings is still ongoing.

