TUCSON (KVOA) - A vulnerable man went missing on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.

Reuben Peraza Benavidez, 85, was last seen leaving his home around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of West Calle De Casas Lindas.

According to Tucson Police, Benavidez is five feet six inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Officers are asking for your help in locating 85-year-old Reuben Peraza Benavidez .



He was last seen today (6/14) around 9 a.m. leaving his home in the 800 block of W. Calle De Casas Lindas. He is 5'6/170 lbs. Please call 911 if he is located. pic.twitter.com/qToNuDp31N — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.