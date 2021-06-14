3 displaced after house fire fully engulfed home on southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire that ignited on the southwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of West Calle Guadalajara near South Mission Road at around 1:33 p.m. Monday in reference to a report of a blaze.

TFD said when the crews arrived at the scene, the entire home was engulfed in flames.

After preventing the fire from spreading to nearby homes, crews were able to control the fire at around 2:05 p.m.

No injuries were reported, however, three people were displaced in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Red Cross personnel have been dispatched to the area to assist the displaced residents.

