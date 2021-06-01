One dead after officer-involved shooting on west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, an officer-involved shooting occurred on Prince Road just between Oracle Road and Stone Avenue.

Tucson Police Department shared a release proclaiming that the suspect of the incident was pronounced dead after being shot once.

According to reports, Operations Division West responded to separate reports of four gunshots.

Reports claim that the suspect had discharged his firearm several times outside of his residence.

TPD officers said that upon contacting the suspect, he drew his firearm. That's when an officer discharged his gun once, striking the suspect.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

