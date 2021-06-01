One dead after shooting on southside of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has died after succumbing to gunshot-related injuries early Tuesday morning on Tucson's southside.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 38-year-old Manuel Erminio Martinez-Gomez was found in the front yard of the residence 400 block of W. Ohio St. around 2:45 a.m. with gunshot trauma.

Upon arriving, officers and Tucson Fire Medics rendered aid to the victim; unfortunately, the 38-year-old died due to the injuries.

Detectives believe that before the shooting, Martinez-Gomez was sitting inside a vehicle parked in front of the house.

Reports state that just before 2:40 a.m., residents from the home reported hearing several gunshots outside. When they went outside they found Martinez-Gomez inside the vehicle with gunshot trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 911.