Skip to Content

One dead after shooting on southside of Tucson

Updated
Last updated today at 9:48 pm
9:25 pm Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories
Homicide
TPD

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has died after succumbing to gunshot-related injuries early Tuesday morning on Tucson's southside.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 38-year-old Manuel Erminio Martinez-Gomez was found in the front yard of the residence 400 block of W. Ohio St. around 2:45 a.m. with gunshot trauma.

Upon arriving, officers and Tucson Fire Medics rendered aid to the victim; unfortunately, the 38-year-old died due to the injuries.

Detectives believe that before the shooting, Martinez-Gomez was sitting inside a vehicle parked in front of the house.

Reports state that just before 2:40 a.m., residents from the home reported hearing several gunshots outside. When they went outside they found Martinez-Gomez inside the vehicle with gunshot trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 911.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

More Stories

Skip to content