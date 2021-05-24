Ajo collision leads to assault arrest

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monday morning, Pima County sheriffs responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at Ajo Way and Alvernon Way.

After an investigation, Pima County Sheriff's Department discovered that the incident first described was not what happened.

Rather, two vehicles (a pick-up truck and Sedan) were involved in a in a minor crash.

According to police reports the two drivers engaged in a verbal altercation.

The driver of the Sedan allegedly stepped out of his vehicle during the altercation when the pick-up truck driver hit him with his vehicle.

The Sedan driver was transported to a local hospital where he endures life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck driver was later identified as 19-year-old Alexander Navarro.

Navarro was reportedly arrested for aggravated assult and taken to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

