Ajo collision leads to assault arrest
TUCSON (KVOA) - Monday morning, Pima County sheriffs responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at Ajo Way and Alvernon Way.
After an investigation, Pima County Sheriff's Department discovered that the incident first described was not what happened.
Rather, two vehicles (a pick-up truck and Sedan) were involved in a in a minor crash.
According to police reports the two drivers engaged in a verbal altercation.
The driver of the Sedan allegedly stepped out of his vehicle during the altercation when the pick-up truck driver hit him with his vehicle.
The Sedan driver was transported to a local hospital where he endures life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pick-up truck driver was later identified as 19-year-old Alexander Navarro.
Navarro was reportedly arrested for aggravated assult and taken to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
