PSCD in search of two boys during custodial interference

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently on the search for two children on Thursday.

The children, Mason Damian Garcia, 10, and Sebastian Armando Andrade, 7, were last seen in the area of South Alvernon Way and East Los Reales.

According to PCSD reports, the two boys are with their biological father, Armando Canchola, who does not have custody of them.

They should be traveling in a 2006 Silver Volkswagon Touareg with Arizona plates (CNL0059).

Garcia is described as having dark brown eyes and black hair. He is about five foot and weighs 110 pounds.

Andrade is described as having brown eyes and brown hair. He is about three foot five inches and weighs about 65 pounds.

Anyone with information on the two children are urged to call 911 and to not approach Mr. Canchola.