BREAKING: Officer hit on I-19, shuts down interstate

BREAKING: Officer hit on I-19, shuts down interstateNew
NOGALES, Ariz (KVOA) - A Nogales Police Officer is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control.
According to Nogales Police, it happened at 8:14 p.m. on Thursday. The interstate is shut down northbound, from Western Avenue.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
The police officer was airlifted to a Tucson hospital.
According to DPS, the officer was working an off-duty job and was outside of his vehicle when he was hit.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly stayed in his car and stayed on the scene.
It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said that the investigation is in its early stages.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.