BREAKING: Officer hit on I-19, shuts down interstate

NOGALES, Ariz (KVOA) - A Nogales Police Officer is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control.

According to Nogales Police, it happened at 8:14 p.m. on Thursday. The interstate is shut down northbound, from Western Avenue.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

I-19 NB, KM 3 (near Mariposa Road): The freeway is closed due to a crash; there is no estimated time to reopen. #I19 #NogalesAz #aztraffic



Check your route before heading out on the AZ 511 and ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/18uQYLoqla pic.twitter.com/RowDZMfpZQ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 21, 2021

The police officer was airlifted to a Tucson hospital.

According to DPS, the officer was working an off-duty job and was outside of his vehicle when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly stayed in his car and stayed on the scene.

More from @Arizona_DPS: Troopers responded near Mariposa. They say the officer was working an off-duty job and was outside of his vehicle when he was hit. Officer's condition is unknown right now. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. Not clear if impairment was a factor https://t.co/YmEcydIlgS — Amanda Gomez (@AmandaJGomeztv) May 21, 2021

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said that the investigation is in its early stages.

