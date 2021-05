TUCSON (KVOA) - On May 16, the Warsaw Fire began in the Coronado National Forest by unknown causes.

According to a tweet sent by the Coronado National Forest, the Warsaw Fire has burned approximately 950 acres of grass and bush in the terrain near Warsaw Canyon, just 20 miles northwest of Nogales.

The fire is currently 60 percent contained.

An investigation on the cause is being held at this moment.

