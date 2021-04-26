One dead after traffic collision southwest of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has died after he was injured in a fatal collision between two pick-up trucks in Three Points on Monday.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, around 6:37 a.m. that day, a Nissan and a Chevy Silverado pick-up trucks collided on South Cherokee Lane and West Scotland Road.

Reports state that 20-year-old Alejandro Herrera failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with the other vehicle.

Herrera reportedly fled the scene, leaving two passengers in the Nissan. One male in the Nissan was pronounced dead. The second passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was uninjured.

PCSD said that Herrera was transported to a local hospital by a friend.

Herrera was reportedly arrested and taken to the Pima County Adult Detention Center for "manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, reckless driving, and other felonies."

The investigation is still ongoing.

