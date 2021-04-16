Child seriously injured in hit-and-run on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A child has sustained serious injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run crash on the south side Friday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, a child was struck by a car on West Irvington Road near South Sixth Avenue on Friday.

The vehicle reportedly fled the scene after striking the child. The child was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Irvington Road has been shut down in both directions from Sixth Avenue to 12th Avenue.

Details are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

