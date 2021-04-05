13-year-old found after reported missing from northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 13-year-old has been located after she was reportedly missing on the northwest side Monday evening.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Braylyn Montenegro was reported missing after she was last seen traveling on foot at the 2600 block of North Grannen Road near Ironwood Hill Drive and Lloyd Bush Drive at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The 13-year-old was described to be five feet tall and weigh about 100 pounds. She was said to have brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials say she was last seen wearing dark pants, a shirt and glasses.

According to PCSD, the teen has since been located.