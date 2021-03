PHOENIX (KVOA) - Ava Arpaio, the wife of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was 89.

Condolences poured in from around the state, including Governor Doug Ducey.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office sends heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Ava Arpaio after she lost her battle with cancer earlier today. May she Rest In Peace. Our sincerest condolences to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) March 22, 2021