Two inmates escape from Florence prison

FLORENCE (KVOA) - Two inmates at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence have escaped, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Authorities say medium custody Inmates John B. Charpiot and David T. Harmon were not accounted for during the 8:30 p.m. count on Saturday.

They believe both inmates escaped between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. from the medium custody south unit.

Charpiot was admitted to the Florence prison in 2011 after being convicted out of Maricopa County to serve 35 years for molestation of a child and sexual abuse.

Harmon was admitted in 2012 following his conviction to serve a total of 100 years for kidnapping charges and second-degree burglary charges.

Local authorities, the Pinal County Sheriff's Department and Arizona Department of Public safety are all assisting in the search.

Residents in the area are asked to be aware of their surroundings and to not answer the door for strangers.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as more information becomes available.