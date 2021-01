TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department crews were dispatched to the south side in reference to a gas leak that was reported Monday morning.

According to TFD, the gas leak was reported near the 6100 block of South Park Avenue near Bilby Road.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

GAS LEAK 👩‍🚒 #TucsonFire is on scene of a gas leak in the 6100 block of S. Park Avenue. Avoid the area ⚠️ — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) January 4, 2021

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.