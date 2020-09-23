VIDEO: Louisville officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case, AG explains charge

A Grand Jury indicted one Louisville police officer on criminal charges after the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Officer Brett Hankison now faces three charges of first-degree wanton endangerment. The charges are not directly related to Taylor’s death.

According to Kentucky law, “A person is guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.” It is a Class D felony.

The two other officers involved in the raid – Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly – were not indicted.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Cosgrove and Mattingly’s actions were justified.

“Our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker (Taylor’s boyfriend),” Cameron said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The lawyer for Taylor’s family, Ben Crump, tweeted his reaction to the announcement, saying the “This is outrageous and offensive!”

With all we know about Breonna Taylor’s killing… how could a fair and just system result in today’s decision? (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/POZ56uHzAO — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 23, 2020

The findings by the Grand Jury were presented during a Zoom call on Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor, a black medical worker, was shot multiple times in her home by police and died from those wounds during a botched raid back in March.

Authorities say officers used a narcotics warrant, previously thought to be a no-knock warrant, to enter the home and search for a suspect connected to the home. The suspect – Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker – fired a gun and hit Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly. The officers then returned fire, hitting Taylor multiple times.

Officials said no drugs were found in the home.

Walker charged afterwards with attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped. He claimed self-defense, saying he heard knocking on the door that night but didn’t know who was coming into the house.

Cameron said one witness told investigators they heard officers announce themselves after knocking.

Hankison was fired from the police department on June 23. Hankison and the other officers involved – Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and Detective Joshua Jaynes – were put on administrative re-assignment following the incident.

Louisville settled a lawsuit filed by Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, on Sept. 15. Officials agreed to pay her $12 million.

The City of Louisville announced Tuesday preparations being made ahead of the announcement. This included placing barricades around Jefferson Square, where protesters having gathered in the past.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also announced a 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew on Wednesday and urged people to protest peacefully.