Arizona records 207 new COVID-19 case; 15 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 207 additional coronavirus cases Sunday and 12 more deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 198,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,771 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,408,816 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.8% have come back positive. The percentage of positive tests continues to decline.

As of Thursday, 22% of ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients, according to AZDHS.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 131,787

Pima: 20,475

Pinal: 9,187

Santa Cruz: 2,742

Cochise: 1,795

Yuma: 12,048

La Paz: 494

Mohave: 3,489

Yavapai: 2,242

Coconino: 3,244

Navajo: 5,498

Gila: 1,073

Graham: 669

Greenlee: 57

Apache: 3,302

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 12

20-44: 285

45- 54: 329

55- 64: 737

65+: 3,408

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 24,272

20 - 44: 96,757

45- 54: 30,734

55-64: 23,407

65 and older: 22,604

UNKNOWN: 329

OTHER HEADLINES:

El Tour de Tucson

POSTPONED:

The 38th Banner - University Medicine El Tour de Tucson has been postponed, organizers announced Thursday.

The Arizona State Fair Board also announced Thursday that the awaited fair is no longer happening this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The fair was scheduled for October of this year but the board unanimously voted to postpone it until 2021.

Pima Council on Aging is expanding its grocery shopping program with help from the City's CARES Act Fund.

Governor Doug Ducey started by praising all the hard work that the National Guard, Dr. Christ and federal government has put into fighting this virus. No major changes are being enacted this week on opening schools, gyms or bars, but the governor did stress we are moving in the right direction.

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

