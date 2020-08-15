Arizona records 933 new COVID-19 cases; 69 new deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 933 additional coronavirus cases Saturday and 69 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 192,654 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,492 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

On Thursday, AZDHS reported 1,351 new cases and 36 deaths.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,314,812 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.2% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 128,865

Pima: 19,313

Pinal: 8,684

Santa Cruz: 2,697

Cochise: 1,760

Yuma: 11,853

La Paz: 490

Mohave: 3,348

Yavapai: 2,134

Coconino: 3,167

Navajo: 5,451

Gila: 998

Graham: 596

Greenlee: 57

Apache: 3,241

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 11

20-44: 258

45- 54: 309

55- 64: 694

65+: 3,220

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 23,492

20 - 44: 94,095

45- 54: 29,884

55-64: 22,735

65 and older: 22,056

UNKNOWN: 392

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

