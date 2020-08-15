Arizona records 933 new COVID-19 cases; 69 new deaths

Arizona records 933 new COVID-19 cases; 69 new deathsNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 933 additional coronavirus cases Saturday and 69 more known deaths.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 192,654 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,492 known deaths.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
On Thursday, AZDHS reported 1,351 new cases and 36 deaths.
According to the state's data dashboard, 1,314,812 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.2% have come back positive.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 128,865
- Pima: 19,313
- Pinal: 8,684
- Santa Cruz: 2,697
- Cochise: 1,760
- Yuma: 11,853
- La Paz: 490
- Mohave: 3,348
- Yavapai: 2,134
- Coconino: 3,167
- Navajo: 5,451
- Gila: 998
- Graham: 596
- Greenlee: 57
- Apache: 3,241
- <20: 11
- 20-44: 258
- 45- 54: 309
- 55- 64: 694
- 65+: 3,220
- Less than 20 years: 23,492
- 20 - 44: 94,095
- 45- 54: 29,884
- 55-64: 22,735
- 65 and older: 22,056
- UNKNOWN: 392
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.
Additional Resources:
- Stop the Spread of Germs - ADHS
- What is COVID-19? - ADHS
- Know the Symptoms of COVID-19 - ADHS
- COVID-19 Fact Sheet for Funeral Attendees - ADHS
- Protect Yourself When Using Transportation - CDC
- What you should know about COVID-19 to protect yourself and others - CDC
- Going Out - CDC
- If You Are Sick or Caring for Someone - CDC
- Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and You - CDC
- Steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick - CDC
- COVID-19 Resources for Households - CDC