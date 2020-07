TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man is dead after a shooting on the 400 block of East Benson Highway Saturday morning.

Pima County Sheriff Deputies report that two suspects fled on foot from the scene, and are being described as middle aged Hispanic Males.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about the case you are asked to call 8-8 CRIME. You can stay anonymous.

We will provide updates as they come in to our newsroom.