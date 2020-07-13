UArizona, NAU and ASU join lawsuit against order that will deport foreign students if classes are entirely online

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona and 19 other universities filed a lawsuit against the federal government Monday in connection to last week's order that forces international students to leave the U.S. if their school decides to offer classes entirely online this fall.

On July 6, the Associated Press reported that "new visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that are entirely online."

With COVID-19 cases significantly rising in Arizona and several states across the U.S., UArizona decided to move their classes completely online in March to help lower the spread of the virus throughout the state. That semester, UArizona said "the Student and Exchange Visitor Program had previously allowed for temporary exemptions for online courses".

With the August start date just around the corner, UArizona, Norther Arizona University and Arizona State University decided to join the coalition of 20 universities to craft a lawsuit against the new guidelines about international students.

"Many of our 3,700 international graduate and undergraduate students stayed in this country during the pandemic to make sure their education was not interrupted by visa issues," President Robert C. Robbins said. "We see this as a sign of their determination and commitment to earning an education in the United States from a top research university, and this guidance unnecessarily puts our international students at risk."

According to UArizona, the coalition is made up of universities including University of Southern California, University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Arizona State University, California Institute of Technology, Chapman University, Claremont McKenna College, Northern Arizona University, Pitzer College, Pomona College, Santa Clara University, Scripps College, Seattle University, Stanford University, St. Mary's College of California, University of Arizona, University of the Pacific, University of San Diego, University of San Francisco and University of Utah.

