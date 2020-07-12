UPDATE: Bighorn Fire now 92 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Bighorn Fire has burned 119, 250 acres, but now is 92% contained according to latest reports.

An online community meeting is scheduled for 8 p.m., on Thursday. WATCH HERE.

On Wednesday, crews completed chipping operations in Catalina State Park. Officials say firefighters working in Summerhaven continued to repair and rehabilitate firelines.

In addition, crews continued efforts to remove unneeded water handling equipment and backhaul over one-mile of firehose from the Summerhaven area, so it can be refurbished and placed back in the cache.

Chipping operations will be moving into the Summerhaven area Thursday. This is to reduce brush and other vegetation material created during fireline construction.

Hotshot crews working in the Summerhaven area will continue to monitor fire activity and prep along the Catalina Highway where the fire is still active, on the south flank of Rose Peak.

Repopulation of Summerhaven continues under restrictions established by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

Closures:

Cascabel Road at the Cochise County/Pima County line is now open.

Sabino Canyon, Bear Canyon, Redington Road and Catalina State Park are closed.

Catalina Highway is closed to the public at milepost zero.

Closures and maps are available at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. For more information, visit knowbeforeyoufly.org.

Forest conditions available at: fs.usda.gov/alerts/coronado/alerts-notices