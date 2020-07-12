Navarro Ranch Fire sparks on the southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fire spared near Navarro Ranch just west of Tucson last night. The Three Points Fire District has multiple fire engines fighting the blaze right now according to their Facebook page.

Aircraft are also being used to fight the fire, and a no fly zone around the fire is currently in effect.

No structures are in any threat of being damaged at this time, and crews are in place to make sure the fire does not spread to those areas.

Investigators and the Arizona Department of Forestry are still working to get more information on the start of the fire.

We will keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.