Golder Ranch, Peppersauce Canyon and Campo Bonito all downgraded to READY



TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's announced updates to the ongoing evacuation orders around Southern Arizona on Sunday morning.

The newest updates are as follows: Portions of East Golder Ranch, Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road, and Campo Bonito have all been downgraded to the READY stage of evacuations.

Deputies have given the green light to people who have self-evacuated in those areas to return home.

The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 104,690 acres. Currently, the fire is 45 percent contained.

Sunday is expected to be the 2nd Red Flag Day of the event as winds will pick up past 20 miles per hour out of the Southwest.

That’s expected to create some challenges for hotshot crews as they try to limit fire spread east towards Redington.

The Redington area went into GO evacuation mode on Saturday.

We saw rain above the fire zones for the first time since the blaze began on June 5.

The precipitation provided some needed moisture but was not sufficient enough to lessen flames on Mount Lemmon nor to create flooding on any burned out areas of the mountain.

The blaze is now larger than the Aspen Fire (84,750) which destroyed 340 home and buildings on Mt. Lemmon and caused over $4 million in damage.

No structures have yet been lost in the Bighorn Fire.

'Thank you, Firefighters' sign at Catalina State Park on Friday, June 26, 2020.

EVACUATION NOTICES:

GO - Evacuate:

Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA

Community of Summerhaven

Willow Canyon

Eastern slope of the Catalina Mountains south of the Pima County line and over to the Community of Redington

SET - Be Alert:

N/A

READY - Prepare Now

Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road

Tucson foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way

Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive

Community of Oracle

Portions of East Golder Ranch

Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito

The Coronado National Forest closures include: Sabino and Bear canyons and Catalina State Park.

RESOURCES:

2020 Bighorn Fire Story Map - How far is the fire from you?

Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.

If you're located in Pinal County, visit pinalcountyaz.gov/emergencymanagement

