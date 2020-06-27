Redington area of Tucson in Go! stage of evacuations



TUCSON (KVOA) - The north and east side of the Redington area of Tucson is now in the GO! stage of evacuations. You are asked to leave immediately.

The remote area east of the town of Redington went under the GO evacuation order on Friday. The evacuation zone is now on the northern and eastern slope of the Catalina Mountains south of the Pima County line.

The southern boundary does not follow any specific road. Redington Rd will be closed at the end of the pavement.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department believes there may only be one ranch in the new GO zone but the area is a popular recreation spot for camping and four-wheeling.

Officials say winds will push smoke towards the northeast over the next couple of days. This will give the Tucson area a break from the haze. However, it will now affect the communities northeast of Tucson.

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team is also keeping an eye on thunderstorms forecasted for Saturday in Cochise County.

'Thank you, Firefighters' sign at Catalina State Park on Friday, June 26, 2020.

A lot of smoke was reported near Saddlebrook Thursday. Crews chose not to use air support as the fire was burning at a low intensity through grass fuel.

Crew continue to monitor the north side of the fire. They added more buffer zones to protest those communities.

EVACUATION NOTICES:

GO - Evacuate:

Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA

Community of Summerhaven

Willow Canyon

Eastern slope of the Catalina Mountains south of the Pima County line and west of the community of Redington. The southern boundary does not follow any specific road.

SET - Be Alert:

Community of Oracle

Portions of East Golder Ranch

Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito

READY - Prepare Now

Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road

Tucson foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way

Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive

The Coronado National Forest closures include: Sabino and Bear canyons and Catalina State Park.

RESOURCES:

2020 Bighorn Fire Story Map - How far is the fire from you?

Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.

If you're located in Pinal County, visit pinalcountyaz.gov/emergencymanagement