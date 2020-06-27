Arizona passes 70,000 coronavirus cases Saturday; death toll 1,579

PHOENIX (KVOA) — State health officials reported 3,591 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 70,051.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Arizona also reported 44 new COVID-19- related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,579.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,428 new cases and 45 deaths on Thursday.

Last Friday, the state reported 46,689 cases and the death toll was 1,312.

According to the state's data dashboard, 636,950 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.1% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 9.1%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 42,374

Pima: 7,086

Pinal: 3,154

Santa Cruz: 1,654

Cochise: 538

Yuma: 5,608

La Paz: 315

Mohave: 962

Yavapai: 628

Coconino: 1,735

Navajo: 3,397

Gila: 249

Graham: 82

Greenlee: 18

Apache: 2,250

Other headlines:

Are you wearing the right masks?

News Four Tucson spoke to Dr. David Friedman of Allergy Partners of Arizona. When asked if simple face coverings are working, Friedman said that we simply do not know at this point.

RELATED: Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

"The information that we're getting is from hospital setting type healthcare, where N-95 masks are effective in preventing transmission. Face clothes in the community have not been well studied at all," Friedman said.

Oro Valley mayor mandates use of masks while in public, adopting portions of Pima County’s mandate

Getting Answers: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in southern Arizona?

We found a couple locations in southern Arizona that offer a coronavirus test for free.

MORE: Spikes of COVID-19 prompt some Arizona hospitals to halt elective surgeries

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: