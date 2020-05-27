Boyfriend, one other arrested in stabbing death of woman at midtown hotel

TUCSON - Two individuals were arrested in connection to May 18's fatal stabbing at a midtown hotel that resulted in the death of Christina Nunley.

Back on May 18, 34-year-old Christina Leeann Nunley was found with gunshot trauma at the Days Inn located at 1440 S. Craycroft Rd. at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after she met with an unidentified individual in her friend's hotel room. Nunley reported was declared deceased at the scene after the responding officers attempted to render aid on the injured woman.

According Tucson Police Department, Nunley was also staying at the hotel with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jahkwez D. Wilson and her children.

After further investigation, TPD arrested Wilson on May 19 after detectives discovered evidence at the scene. The 27-year-old was charged with robbery, aggravated robbery and first-degree felony murder.

TPD also arrested 32-year-old Chad E. Edmondson on Wednesday near Ina and Oracle roads in reference to Nunley's death. Edmondson was charged with first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated robbery.

Both suspects were booked into Pima County Jail.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.