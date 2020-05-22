 Skip to Content

Structure fire at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base extinguished

TUCSON - A structure fire that ignited Friday afternoon at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has been extinguished.

According to officials, a carport fire ignited at around 12:50 p.m. Friday and spread to an adjacent home. Authorities said crews with 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services and Tucson Fire Department were able to limit the fire to a single building.

The fire was reportedly extinguished by 1:07 p.m. In addition, no injuries were reported in the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

