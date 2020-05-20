Cochise County records first COVID-19 related death

TUCSON - Cochise County experienced its first COVID-19 related death Wednesday after a resident over the age of 65 passed away in a medical facility in Tucson.

Earlier Wednesday, Arizona Department of Health Services released Cochise County has risen its total of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus to 46.

While the latest numbers reported that there were less than three days in Cochise County, Cochise Health & Social Services confirmed Wednesday afternoon that it officially recorded its the first fatality in the county due to COVID-19.

Health officials said the individual was male and over the age of 65.

The county said it does not plan to release any further information about the individual in order to "protect the privacy of the deceased and his family."

Pima County currently has 1,903 confirmed cases of the virus, with 167 of those resulting in related deaths.

