PCSD locate vulnerable 20-year-old reported missing on the northwest side

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department has located a vulnerable 20-year-old who was reported missing on the northwest side Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, Parker Franco was reported missing after he was seen leaving the area of 3600 W. Cromwell Dr. near Thornydale and Ina roads at around 3:30 pm. Tuesday.

Officials described the missing 20-year-old to be five feet, nine inches tall and weigh 140 pounds. He was said to have brown eyes and brown hair.

Franco was last seen wearing white hoodie, black shorts with red stripe and shoes.

PCSD said Franco has been located and is safe at home with his family.